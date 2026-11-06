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uSMART Becomes the World’s First Technology Brokerage to Offer Both ‘Night and Pre-Market Trading’ in U.S. Options
9 days ago
Hong Kong, Nov 6, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – uSMART Securities Limited (“uSMART Securities/the Company”), No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^, announced the official launch of night trading session in U.S. options, becoming the first Retail Fintech brokerage to offer night U.S. option trading in the world and further extending access beyond traditional trading hours. Following its earlier launch of pre-market trading in U.S. options, plus the night session and regular market hours, enabling investors to deploy U.S. options strategies across pre-market, regular and night sessions and creating a near round-the-clock trading ecosystem.