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Regional Planning Commission Receives $1.17 Million Federal Grant for Rural Road Safety
By Nina Baker, Valley News,9 days ago
The Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission (UVLSRPC) received a $1.17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a road safety plan that supports the 27 communities in the commission’s region. The five-year planning grant comes from the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads...