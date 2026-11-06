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Breast Cancer Awareness: Here’s what to know about early screenings and local resources
By WUFT,9 days ago
Breast Cancer Awareness Month lasted throughout October, but health advocates are reminding women that early detection and access to regular screenings remain important year-round. For women in north central Florida, financial challenges, transportation difficulties and limited access to healthcare can make getting a mammogram difficult. But local organizations and state...