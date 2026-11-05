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Listener Of The Month: Steven Time
By The Morning After,4 days ago
Congratulations Steven Time… TMA Listener Of The Month for October 2026!. Steven says, “In October I played every inning. Listened to every minute from 7 to 11, every weekday, 88 straight hours like Cal Ripken. That kind of sacrifice and dedication is how you bat .350 with 7 Email of the Day wins. Also, I have safely avoided any amount of fire ants entering my esophagus. If I don’t win, Doug will be getting double spankings next week.”