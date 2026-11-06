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Mariah Carey’s ‘Obsessed’ Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams
8 days ago
Mariah Carey has added another major milestone to her legendary catalogue, as her 2009 hit “Obsessed” officially surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify. The achievement makes the song her second track to enter Spotify’s Billion Streams Club, joining her festive classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has accumulated more than 2.5 billion streams on the platform.