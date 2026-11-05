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Nosible Moves Beyond Event Data with Point-in-Time Global Intelligence Graph
4 days ago
Nosible, the AI-driven alternative data provider, has launched World V2.0, an enhanced global event database designed to help institutional investors extract structured intelligence from the vast quantities of unstructured information published online. The release also underpins Atlas, the company’s recently introduced knowledge graph, which connects organisations, individuals, products and locations through historically traceable relationships.