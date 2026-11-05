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New Indoor Roller Coaster Coming to Epic Universe’s Dark Universe
By Jackie Gailey,4 days ago
Universal Epic Universe has only been open for a little over a year, and Universal Orlando Resort is already getting ready to add another major attraction!. Universal announced today that an all-new indoor roller coaster is coming to Dark Universe, the land dedicated to Universal’s classic monsters. The new attraction will be located next to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and will feature an original story inspired by the Universal Monsters franchise.