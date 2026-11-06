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Three Things to Know about Diabetes
By Allyson Ferrari,9 days ago
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leaving the body with little to no insulin production. Although it can develop at any age, Type 1 is frequently diagnosed in children, teenagers and young adults. This kind of the disease cannot be prevented or cured nor is it caused by diet or lifestyle choices.