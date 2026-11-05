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Davis-Buckhout contest sets record
By The County Compass,5 days ago
EDENTON — Colonel Laurie Buckhout issued the following statement: “Tonight the voters of eastern North Carolina made their choice, and I respect it. I called Congressman Davis to congratulate him, and I wish him well, because when he succeeds for this district, we all do. But we will hold him accountable.To my family, our volunteers, and everyone who knocked a door, planted a sign, or said a prayer for this campaign: thank you. You gave everything, and I will never forget it.