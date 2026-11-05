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Incoming House speaker recreates committee to eye public corruption
By Christine Sexton (via Florida Phoenix),8 days ago
Front of the Florida Capitol Building, taken on April 25, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix)House speaker-designate Samuel Garrison Thursday night sent a memo to members announcing two new House standing committees and re-establishment of a third committee focused on public corruption. The memo didn’t include details of who would...
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