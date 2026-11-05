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Wendy’s Q3 Earnings Beat Analyst Estimates as Dave’s Way Launches and Buyout Bid Hangs Unresolved
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday that cleared analyst estimates on both revenue and adjusted earnings per share, offering the first detailed financial snapshot of the chain since a $1.4 billion unsolicited buyout proposal arrived from a Trian Fund Management-led consortium just eight days earlier. The quarter showed a system still losing domestic traffic — and spending aggressively to reverse that — but one that ended September in somewhat better shape than it entered it.
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