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Chamber of Commerce Elects New President at Annual Meeting
By Anna Somers,6 days ago
The Greater Copper Valley Chamber of Commerce elected a new president at its 39th annual business meeting on October 22 at the Caribou Grill. In her final message as acting president, Jordanny Sutherland called her past three years leading the board “a meaningful and rewarding experience.” She also expressed how thankful she is “for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated volunteers and members of our organization.”