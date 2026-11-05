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UCF Men’s Basketball Narrowly Wins Season Opener Against FGCU
By Staff,7 days ago
Written by Michael Logan. The UCF Knights opened their season at home against the FGCU Eagles, winning 96-95 in overtime. They secured the win and started the season 1-0. The battle started strong, with John Bol scoring 4 points to lead an 8-2 run and force FGCU to take a timeout. Nine minutes into the game, newcomer Dior Johnson was hot, leading the way with 7 points and burying a big three to send the crowd into a frenzy. UCF led 20-17, but some poor defense kept the Eagles within reach at 9:30.