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Tinopolis Partners with Vet Scott Miller
3 days ago
The Tinopolis Group — the parent company of Firecracker Films, UpStream Media and Passion Distribution — has partnered with veterinary surgeon and presenter Scott Miller. Dr. Scott Miller is the resident vet on ITV’s This Morning and a regular contributor across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. His own series, Vet on the Hill, filmed at his Richmond practice, has been broadcast in almost 30 countries.