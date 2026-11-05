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Pumpkins, Community, and Giving Back
By Lakota McRoberts,5 days ago
GLENNALLEN, ALASKA — On Saturday, October 10, 2026, the Copper Valley Electric Association (CVEA) brought a little extra fall magic to the Copper River Basin with its annual Pumpkin Patch celebration. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families, friends, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations gathered for an afternoon filled with pumpkins, delicious food, laughter, and, most importantly, community spirit.