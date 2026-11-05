undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dine Brands Q3 Revenue Climbs 15% as Applebee’s and IHOP Post Positive Comps, but Franchise Footprint Keeps Shrinking
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
Pasadena, Calif. — Dine Brands Global reported third-quarter total revenues of $248.9 million on Tuesday, a 15.2 percent increase from the year-earlier period, and said both Applebee's and IHOP each posted positive domestic same-store sales for the quarter ended September 27, 2026. The figures, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday afternoon, carried a critical structural note: the revenue surge came almost entirely from the company buying back its own franchisee-operated restaurants, not from organic franchise growth.