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Taco Bell Posts First U.S. Same-Store Sales Decline Since 2020 as Yum! Completes $2.7B Pizza Hut Exit
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
The two biggest franchise stories in Yum! Brands' third-quarter results arrived together on November 4: Taco Bell recorded its first U.S. same-store sales decline since the pandemic-altered second quarter of 2020, and the $2.7 billion sale of Pizza Hut — the largest QSR brand divestiture of 2026 — formally closed. For franchise investors and multi-unit operators tracking either brand, the timing is anything but coincidental.