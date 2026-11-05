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Five Brands Drove 55% of 2025 QSR Franchise Growth While Subway Lost 729 Locations, FDD Analysis Shows
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
Franchise development in 2025 was a game of extremes. An analysis published Tuesday by Restaurant Dive, drawing on franchise disclosure documents for 30 of the largest privately held quick-service restaurant chains, found that the five fastest-growing brands accounted for 55% of all net unit additions during the year — while only seven of the 30 systems recorded any contraction at all. The data, sourced from 2026 FDD filings and compiled by reporters Julie Littman, Aneurin Canham-Clyne, and data graphics developer Jasmine Ye Han, represents the most comprehensive apples-to-apples snapshot of private QSR franchise performance currently available.