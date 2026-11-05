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Boris Karloff's Trip to Anchorage, 1957
By Andrew Carlson,6 days ago
As Halloween draws near, it might interest the reader to learn that actor Boris Karloff, famous for playing Frankenstein's Monster in the Universal Studios classic film Frankenstein (1931), visited Alaska back in 1957. Karloff's trip to Alaska was not a planned one, but materialized from a phone call from a desperate Anchorage Theater. Karloff happened to answer and the rest is history.