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TGI Fridays Signs First Domestic Franchise Development Deal in a Decade as New York Operator Commits to Six Locations
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
TGI Fridays has signed its first domestic franchise development agreement in roughly ten years, handing an existing Long Island restaurant to Bliss Bites — a hospitality group led by veteran operator Vinod Chand — with a commitment to open five more New York locations over the next three years. The deal, announced November 2, is the most tangible sign yet that CEO Ray Blanchette's Sugarloaf TGIF Management can convert its ambitious post-bankruptcy rebuild into actual franchise capital.