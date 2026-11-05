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Krispy Kreme Refranchises Its Way to a Leaner Balance Sheet, Signs 120-Shop Pakistan Deal
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
Krispy Kreme's Q3 results, reported Thursday morning, offer a case study in how a headline revenue decline can obscure a corporate strategy rather than describe one. Net revenue for the doughnut chain fell 12% year over year to $329 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, according to the company's earnings call highlights published by MarketBeat via Yahoo Finance — not because demand collapsed, but because Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) deliberately transferred its Western U.S. and Japan businesses to franchise partners, trading top-line scale for a lighter balance sheet and improved capital efficiency.