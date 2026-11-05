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Planet Fitness Posts $1.3B in Q3 System Sales, Launches Corporate Club Review and Eyes Portugal
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
Planet Fitness delivered a stronger-than-expected third quarter on Thursday, posting $1.3 billion in system-wide sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026 — a $53.4 million year-over-year increase — while advancing two strategic moves that could significantly reshape the brand's ownership structure and international footprint heading into 2027.