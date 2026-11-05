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Bloomin’ Brands Enters $26.3M Stalking Horse Bid as Outback’s Largest US Franchisee Files Chapter 11
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
Out West Restaurant Group, the largest US franchisee of Outback Steakhouse, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 2 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, triggering an immediate $26.3 million stalking horse bid from Bloomin' Brands and setting in motion what could become one of the more structurally significant restructuring cases in casual dining this year.