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Dutch Bros Posts 30% Revenue Growth but Guidance Cut Sends Stock Down 18%
By Scott Keys,6 days ago
Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) delivered its fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive same-shop sales growth on Tuesday, posting revenue of $549.8 million — a 29.8% year-over-year increase that met Wall Street's expectations nearly to the dollar. The stock fell anyway, and hard. Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based drive-thru coffee chain plunged 18.2% to $35.92 in after-hours trading after the company trimmed its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, landing both metrics below analyst consensus and signaling that one of the most aggressive expansion stories in the QSR beverage segment may be running into a growth ceiling earlier than investors had priced in.