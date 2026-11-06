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REVIEW: ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Is A Monster Of A Letdown
By Jason Flatt,9 days ago
Godzilla Minus Zero is a feast of kaiju greatness, but in every other way, it fails to live up to the masterpiece that was Godzilla Minus One. While this could seem like an unfair comparison—Takashi Yamazaki’s first run at Godzilla was a near-perfect combination of monster madness and human heart—the sequel misfires on the heart and somewhat underwhelms on the monsters. There’s too much character baggage left over from the original and simply not enough Godzilla.