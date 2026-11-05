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Rifle Welcomes Akron and UAB for Three-Team Match at Home
5 days ago
FAIRBANKS - The Nanooks rifle team welcomes Akron and the Alabama Birmingham this weekend for a one-day, three-team match at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range. The Nanooks were on the road two weeks ago at a pair of PRC opponents. They faced UTEP on Oct. 23 and knocked off the Miners 4722-4670. Marshall Schmidt led the way with an 1182-88x aggregate. He led the way in smallbore with a 586-34x and Sadie Palfrey led the way in air rifle with a 597-45x. On day two, the Nanooks were at Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. where they fell in a close match 4727-4721. Schmidt, once again, led the way for the Nanooks with an aggregate high of 1188-89x. He placed second in smallbore with a 590-39x and Teagan Perkowski led in air rifle with a 599-57x.