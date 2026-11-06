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Desert icons collapse as southwestern US gets pummeled with rain and flooding
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,9 days ago
There are stretches of high desert in northwestern New Mexico where Mother Nature has sculpted otherworldly forms using wind, rain and the passage of time. Hefty planks of rock defy gravity as they balance atop spindly pedestals of clay, while some columns of sandstone take on the appearance of lace, elaborately eroded by the seasons.
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