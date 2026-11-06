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Uninsured and flooded out, a Colorado man worries if life will be normal again
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,9 days ago
EDITH, Colo. (AP) — Matthew Martinez has lived nearly all of his 60 years in a canyon on the Navajo River and never saw severe floods. Then twice over the last two weeks the river surged through his home and outbuildings in far southwestern Colorado, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the resort town of Pagosa Springs. Now he’s missing a horse, his barn is damaged and the river swallowed a corral. The house is strewn with mud. His tools washed downstream.