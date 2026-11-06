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Oil prices tumble for the week as investors weigh Iran conflict risk after midterm elections
By Lee Ying Shan@in/ying-shan-lee@LeeYingshan,9 days ago
Rapidan Energy Group President Bob McNally told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that he sees an 80% probability of military fighting resuming. Oil prices are down sharply since the start of the week amid fresh hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the Mideast conflict. Crude oil prices on Friday posted...
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