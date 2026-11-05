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‘Tender Loving Care’ Trailer – Mike Leigh’s Heartfelt Drama Stars Kate O’Flynn, Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson
By Angela Ramsay,4 days ago
British filmmaker Mike Leigh offers an intimate look at ordinary people trying to navigate complicated lives while finding comfort in friendship, family, and compassion in the compassionate drama Tender Loving Care. Set in contemporary, post-Brexit England, the film starring Kate O’Flynn, Alice Bailey Johnson, Marion Bailey, and Paul Jesson, balances...