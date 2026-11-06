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BITS & BYTES November 6, 2026: What’s happening in the Berkshires and beyond!
By Monica Bliss,9 days ago
Mill Town Foundation presents Wandering Dance Festival. Pittsfield— From November 7th through the 14th, Mill Town Foundation presents the fourth annual Wandering Dance Festival, bringing together local and regional dance artists for free workshops, community events, interactive experiences, and a showcase highlighting a diverse range of dance styles and traditions at The Colonial Theatre.