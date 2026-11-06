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Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Drama "Trinity" Starring Richard Madden and Gugu Mbatha-Raw
By Brett Hense,8 days ago
Earlier this week, Netflix announced the premiere date for its upcoming original drama series Trinity starring Richard Madden and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. All eight episodes of the first season will be available on Tuesday, December 1. A heroic female naval officer (Mbatha-Raw) becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic secretary of defense...