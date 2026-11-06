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"The Rockford Files" Reboot Starring David Boreanaz Secures Premiere Date on NBC
By Brett Hense,8 days ago
NBC has today announced the premiere date for its upcoming original drama series The Rockford Files starring David Boreanaz. The drama will launch with a special preview on Saturday, January 2 at 8/7c. immediately following the broadcast network's NFL telecast. The series will then make its regular time slot debut on Thursday, January 7 at 8/7c. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.