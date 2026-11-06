undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Forever Home
By aforeverhome.org,9 days ago
Meet Dolly, a sweet little girl with a heart full of love! Dolly and her siblings were sadly found in an abandoned home, but this adorable pup hasn't let her rough start dim her happy, playful spirit. Likely an Australian shepherd mix, Dolly is as charming as they come. This loving girl is full of puppy fun and affection. Give her a little snuggle, and she'll be sure to steal your heart! Dolly would thrive in an active family that can provide plenty of playtime, attention, and love. She would also enjoy having another friendly canine companion to romp and play with. Dolly is ready to leave her past behind and start a wonderful new chapter with a family of her own. Come meet this precious girl—you just might find your new best friend.