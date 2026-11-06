undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
For Margaret Fisher, saving the environment starts in her backyard
9 days ago
Clifton resident Margaret Fisher estimates that she spends between 40 and 60 hours each week working to protect the environment. The former physician splits her time between helping Clifton residents keep vines off of their trees, monitoring streams for pollutants, campaigning to stop the use of pesticides harmful to bees and many other acts of conservation and environmental activism.