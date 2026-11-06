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Wellness experts urge a “garden-to-clinic” approach to modern healing
By Courtesy of Virginia Family Medicine,9 days ago
In an era of high-tech diagnostics and synthetic prescriptions, and a pervasive “pill for every ill” mentality, a growing movement of health advocates is calling for a fundamental paradigm shift in how we approach the daily maintenance of the human body and handling the “bumps and bruises” of life. “The mission is a return to intuition, biology and environmental synergy: repositioning nature’s pharmacy as the first line of defense and treating modern medicine not as the starting point, but as the powerful secondary support system it was designed to be,” said Kavian Milani, MD, medical director of Virginia Family Medicine (VFM).