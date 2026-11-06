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Autumnal salmon dinner for your brain
By Miranda Makary,9 days ago
I’ve never been a huge fan of seafood but somehow married someone who enjoys anything from the water. Even though seafood is not my favorite, I know it has powerful benefits for my brain and so I’ve embarked on a journey to find the most enjoyable way to eat it. I’m going to share my most recent favorite salmon recipe and convince you why seafood should be on your menu at least weekly.