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4Paws Rescue
By fourpaws.org,9 days ago
Meet Sky and Rocky. They came to 4Paws as a pair of bonded brothers, and the concept of personal space is foreign to them. Sky's space is Rocky's, Rocky's space is Sky's, and your personal space simply doesn't exist, because these boys will glue themselves firmly to your side. Just ask Sky: he learned to wear a harness just so he could hang out with you more. If it's on the floor, it's a toy. If it's in a bowl, then clearly it's theirs. Rocky is a little more cautious about the world, but fear not -- all that really means is he'll be the first to alert you to any strange noise, like a built-in security system for the easy price of a good massage and perhaps a Churu or two. Sky and Rocky do well with kids, but they'd prefer to be the only animal kings of their future home. Their ideal home will have plenty of loose ends lying around to play with, a human ready to play, and some sunbeams to roast in together.