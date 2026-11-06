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Lake Braddock earns first state tournament berth in 16 years
9 days ago
Entering Labor Day weekend, Lake Braddock field hockey sported a 2-3-1 record, having surrendered 11 goals in six games against a tough early schedule. But anchored by a core group of senior leaders, a few breakout stars and promising development from a young defensive corps, the Bruins engineered a stunning turnaround, winning 15 straight games and allowing just seven goals in the process, sending the Lady Bruins to a regional title and into the state field hockey tournament for the first time since 2010.