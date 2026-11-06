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Rueben Chinyelu, No. 1 Gators Break Down Dolphins
By Adam Poupko,8 days ago
The last time Florida men’s basketball faced the Jacksonville Dolphins at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center was in November 2024, and things were a bit different. Florida was No. 21 in the nation, Thomas Haugh and Denzel Aberdeen were coming off the bench, and the Gators were under the radar for a national title. They would go on to beat the Dolphins 81-60, led by a perfect night from Alex Condon, who scored 23 points on 7-for-7 shooting.