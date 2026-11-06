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9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4 Recap: Buck and Eddie Make Up, but Theo’s Future Is Still Open
By Thomas Miller,8 days ago
9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 4, “Imposter Syndrome,” gets Buck and Eddie talking again just in time for Buck to say the thing he’s been afraid to admit: he doesn’t think he can be Theo’s dad. After three episodes of volcanic disaster, a quiet conversation over beer gives the season one of its toughest moments. The volcano emergency is over, but Buck is still trying to understand what Theo remembers about the separate crash that killed his parents.
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