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“Everybody’s got a secret”: Behind the Scenes of Covenant
By Samiyah Heyward,4 days ago
Winthrop Theatre brings horror, faith and black culture to the stage. At the Johnson Theatre, Winthrop’s Department of Theatre is set to perform Covenant, a southern gothic thriller and black horror play written by York Walker. Taking place in a small town in Georgia during the Jim Crow era, this show explores themes such as hidden trauma, rumors, faith, systemic racism and the thin veil between the divine and demonic.