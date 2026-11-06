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Jaguars Defense Dominates Ravens on the Road
By Riley Orovitz,8 days ago
With the bright lights of Thursday Night Football shining upon the Jaguars, they proved why they sit atop the AFC. The Jaguars (6-2) trounced the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football. In a sloppy, rain-filled 33-10 affair, Jacksonville allowed 126 yards through three quarters and notched three takeaways en route to its first victory in Baltimore since 2015.