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Equestrian Scores Pair of Second-Place Finishes at Molloy/Adephi Show
5 days ago
JERICHO, N.Y. — Junior Shelby Duerig (San Juan, Puerto Rico) and first-year Dylan Johnson (Laurel, Md.) each secured a second-place finish to lead the Pratt Institute equestrian team the Molloy University and Adelphi University IHSA horse show on Sunday at the Thomas School of Horsemanship. Pratt finished the competition tied for seventh place in a field of 10 teams.