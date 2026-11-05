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Accessibility Issues on Campus Disrupts the Day-to-Day of Students
By Tani Miller,4 days ago
Recurring issues with accessibility on Winthrop’s campus has driven students into outrage. An Instagram reel posted by the Disabled Student Union gained traction amongst Winthrop students and staff after it addressed concerns of accessibility issues across campus. The video mentioned issues such as inaccessible shelving and placement of food,...