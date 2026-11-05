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Fun Local Fall Activities in the York and Charlotte Community
By Gabriela Griggs,4 days ago
How to both celebrate the season and support the local community. As the leaves on campus begin to turn from green to orange, it’s obvious that summer is finally at its end. The best way to celebrate is by participating in local, fun autumnal activities. There are plenty of events to participate in the York County area, ranging from classic pumpkin patches and farmstands to even campus events.
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