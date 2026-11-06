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Godzilla Minus Zero Review: Bigger Battles, but the Shikishimas Still Matter Most
By Thomas Miller,8 days ago
Godzilla Minus Zero has a more frightening monster than the one on its marquee: the thought of having to start over again. Takashi Yamazaki sends King Ghidorah into a Japan that has barely caught its breath since Godzilla Minus One. The aerial action makes a good case for seeing the sequel on a big screen. What makes it worth returning to this particular corner of the franchise, though, is the family that finally had a home to lose.