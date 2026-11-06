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Trump's arch gets a late-night green light. Will a judge stop construction?
By NPR,9 days ago
A federal panel packed with administration allies has given final approval to President Trump's proposed arch, after hearing nearly eight hours of impassioned pleas from veterans, lawmakers, residents and concerned citizens opposed to the structure. The National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-4 to greenlight the arch, which would stand 250...