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This Charming South Carolina Spot Is Part Café, Part Grocery Store—And Worth The Trip
By Editor recommendations,6 days ago
When I opened the brown paper bag it smelled like popcorn. The freshly baked bread inside had a delicious aroma of oil, salt and just a hint of sweet. After taking a bite into the perfectly crisp crust and soft doughy middle, I understood why it was such a popular staple at the Swamp Rabbit Café & Grocery in Greenville, South Carolina. The success of this stecca bread, named after the Italian word for "stick", is a story of serendipity. "We were just slow one day, and so I was like, 'Oh, I'll make my stecca bread,'" co-owner Mary Walsh told Southern Living. She gave some to one of their regulars, and he couldn't stop raving about it. Now the company bakes stecca bread daily, often pumping out loafs until the early afternoon. Walsh said, "I think the freshness is what makes it extra special."