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Some Of The Midwest's Most Stunning Scenery Hides In A Charming Southern Indiana Town Of Rolling Hills
By Editor recommendations,8 days ago
Indiana could be considered one of the many flyover states. At first blush, you may not think of planning an actual visit to Indiana. For some, it is just a spot you fly over to get to your final, more glamorous destination. On the contrary, Indiana is so much more than just a flyover state. Part of the Great Lakes region of the Midwest, Indiana is an underrated state that holds within it a world of hidden wonders.
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